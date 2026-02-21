Hardik Pandya surprises girlfriend Mahieka Sharma with flowers, 25 gifts on her 25th birthday

Advertisement

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday unforgettable by showering her with flowers and gifting her 25 surprises over the course of the celebrations, unseen pictures shared by Mahieka reveal.

Mahieka uploaded a collection of photos from her birthday festivities, thanking Pandya for his thoughtful gestures and calling it her “best birthday ever.” The images show moments from the celebrations, including bouquets, stylish outfits, candid smiles, and planned surprises that highlight both luxury and personal attention.

Hardik Pandya, known for his match-winning feats on the cricket field, appears to have planned thoughtful gifts and experiences for Mahieka, ranging from curated presents to special moments captured in photos.

Fans and followers of the couple flooded the post with warm wishes, celebrating both her milestone and the romantic tributes.

The birthday celebrations come amid Pandya’s busy cricketing schedule, with fans noting the contrast between his professional intensity and personal warmth off the field.

