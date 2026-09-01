Hardik Pandya suffers fresh setback, Afghanistan T20I return in doubt

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New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya faces another new setback after the developed a leg niggle during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) held in Bengaluru.

This comes not because his movements or batting raises any major concerns but the medical team wants him to be completely fit before clearing him for his return in the squad.

Pandya had been training at full intensity and appeared to be progressing well in his recovery. However, discomfort in his leg has reportedly forced him to temporarily stop bowling.

This latest development in the most awaited return of the player could be put on hold. If he is not cleared he will not be participating the India’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to start from September 13.

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The Indian selectors are expected to meet this week to finalise the squad.

32-year-old Pandya has stayed out from the squad for any competitive match since the end of the IPL 2026. He was last featured in 2026 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

The BCCI is taking a careful approach with the 32-year-old all-rounder, especially keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. He is an important part of India’s plans because he can contribute with both bat and ball, but the board does not want to rush his return.

This latest setback comes after Pandya seemed ready to return, and now his availability for the Afghanistan series is becoming more uncertain.