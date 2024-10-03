Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya, calls him ‘biggest motivation’

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya after four months of separation. He shared a heartwarming picture with his son Agastya on his official Instagram account. Fans are very much delighted by the reunion. The post is going viral all over social media.

The couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on july 2024 after being married for four years. Following the separation, Natasa and Agastya had returned to Natasa’s hometown in Serbia. Meanwhile, the cricketer remained in Mumbai, his hometown.

After separating from wife Natasa, Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt moment with his son Agastya on Wednesday. it had been reported that the father-son duo hadn’t seen each other for a long time after the divorce.

In the picture, both father and son are seen smiling. The picture was clicked during a practice session ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Hardik captioned the photo as “My biggest motivation.” The touching reunion has left everyone emotional.

Amid personal turmoil, Hardik remains focused on cricket while his ex-wife Natasa the Serbian model, dancer, actor has been gaining all the attention on social media with her sizzling dance moves and inspiring fitness journey.

Reportedly Hardik Pandya and Natasa announced their separation in July 2024. The two tied the knot in 2020. The reason of their divorce is still remain private. After their breakup they are co-parenting their son, Agastya.

See the viral post here: