Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic to re-marry on Valentine’s day in Udaipur

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are likely to get married again on February 14 in Udaipur. Three years after their low-key wedding, the couple will renew their vows on Valentine’s Day in Rajasthan in a grand ceremony, as reported.

According to a reliable source, “The couple got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their minds ever since. They all are very excited about it.”

The wedding will begin on February 13 and last until February 16. If our sources are to be believed, this will be a white wedding with elaborate pre-wedding celebrations like sangeet, mehendi, and haldi. The preparation for this wedding has began in last year November.

As per the sources, the bride can be seen attending the ceremony in a white Dolce & Gabbana gown. They have yet to reveal any additional information regarding their appearance.

Hardik and Natasha met at a nightclub in Mumbai, and reportedly, it was love at first sight for Hardik Pandya. With time, they became really good friends and started spending more time together. They got married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy, Agastya, in July 2020.