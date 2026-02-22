Hardik Pandya gifts Rs. 4 crore Land Rover Defender to son Agastya, internet reacts

Advertisement

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya gifted his son Agastya a brand-new Land Rover Defender worth approximately Rs. 4 crore, marking a touching personal moment that quickly drew public attention.

The luxury SUV, finished in sleek black, was presented at an authorised Land Rover dealership in Mumbai. Photos and videos from the event showed Agastya receiving the vehicle alongside his mother, Natasa Stankovic.

The gift has been widely viewed by fans as a mature co-parenting gesture following Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s separation in July 2024. Social media users praised the cricketer for maintaining a positive and supportive presence in his son’s life despite the separation.

Reports also noted a personalised message accompanying the gift – “Papa to Agastya” – underscoring Pandya’s emotional bond and commitment to his son’s well-being.

Advertisement

The gifted vehicle is the Land Rover Defender 110 variant, known for blending rugged off-road capability with premium features. The SUV comes equipped with an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, advanced driver-assist technologies, and a high-end interior.

The moment has resonated strongly with fans, who described it as both heartfelt and dignified, highlighting a softer, personal side of the Indian all-rounder away from the cricket field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navnit Motors Land Rover Mumbai (@landrover_mumbai)

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine in private Delhi ceremony