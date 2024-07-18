Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirm separation, share post on Instagram

New Delhi: The much-hyped speculation over the separation of India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic has finally ended today with the duo releasing a joint statement on Instagram.

The couple, who were married for four year, confirmed their separation calling it as “best interest for the both of us.” However, they stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us,” Pandya wrote in an Instagram post.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” he added.

The couple’s post further said, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Notably, the Indian all-rounder tied the knot with Natasa, a Serbian dancer, model, and Bollywood actress, on May 31, 2020. The couple had exchanged vows twice — once through Hindu rituals and once in a Christian ceremony.