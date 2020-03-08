Mumbai: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has complained about losing his bat while travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore on an Indigo flight.

On Saturday, Harbhajan took to his Twitter handle to register a complaint about his lost cricket bat.

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Indigo airline was also quick to reply to Harbhajan’s tweet apologising for the inconvenience.

Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you. ~Snigdha — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 7, 2020

However, the veteran ff-spinner, fondly called as Turbanator, today reminded the Indigo airline about the missing bat saying “No news from you guys yet about my bat missing from my kitbag ….”

No news from you guys yet about my bat missing from my kitbag @IndiGo6E are you guys not taking it seriously or what ??? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 8, 2020

Harbhajan will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.