Harbhajan Singh’s bat stolen from Indigo flight !

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has complained about losing his bat while travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore on an Indigo flight.

On Saturday, Harbhajan took to his Twitter handle to register a complaint about his lost cricket bat.

 

Indigo airline was also quick to reply to Harbhajan’s tweet apologising for the inconvenience.

However, the veteran ff-spinner, fondly called as Turbanator,  today reminded the Indigo airline about the missing bat saying “No news from you guys yet about my bat missing from my kitbag ….”

Harbhajan will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.

