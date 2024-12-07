Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah! Catch details about his career, accomplishments and records

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah turned 31 on Friday. On his birthday let us look at his career, records and accomplishments. In the 42 Tests that he has played, Bumrah has taken 181 wickets at an average of 20.06, with best bowling figures of 6/27 in an innings. He has also taken 11 five-wicket hauls in Tests.

He has a fantastic bowling average, his bowling average of 20.06, Among the players with 150 Test wickets or more, he is only the second player with such a fine average, behind England’s Sydney Barnes (16.43). He is the fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets in 34 matches.

He has tied with Kapil Dev for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, with seven in total.

Further in 89 ODIs, he has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with best figures of 6/19. He has taken two five-wicket hauls in ODIs. In 70 T20Is, he has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74 and an economy rate of just 6.27, with the best bowling figures of 3/7. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

A T20 WC 2024 winner, having also won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for his 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His best bowling figures of 3/7 came against Pakistan and helped India defend 119 runs in the match. In the finals during defence of 177 runs, he took 2/18 in four overs and delivered in death overs. 38 wickets in 20 50-over WC matches, India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker let us not forget this on the Birthday of Jasprit Bumrah.

With the Blue and Gold franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), Bumrah is already an IPL legend, having taken 165 scalps in 133 matches at an average of 22.51, with best figures of 5/10. He has won the IPL five times with MI and played a big role in team’s success.