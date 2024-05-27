Gymnast Dipa Karmakar becomes 1st Indian to win Asian Senior Championships Gold

The ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar scripted history after bagging gold medal at the Asian Women’s Artistic Gymnastic Championship at Tashkent of Uzbekistan. She became the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Notably, in the final of the individual vault, Karmakar finished at the top among eight gymnasts with an average score of 13.566. In both her attempts, the 30-year-old received identical scores of 13.566.

North Koreans Kim Son Hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966) bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier, Karmakar won the bronze medal in same event in Hiroshima in 2015. She became a household name in the country after finishing fourth in the vault final at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Karmakar also bagged a bronze medal in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Karmakar returned to action last year after serving 21 months ban. She was tested positive for a banned substance. The International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended Dipa Karmakar for a period of 21-month 10 July 2023.

The gymnast was tested positive for Higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list). The positive sample was collected on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021.