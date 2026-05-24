Gurindervir Singh completes 100 meters in 10.09 seconds, becomes fastest Indian alive

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Ranchi: Indian sprinter Gurvinder Singh sets new 100 meters national record after he completes it in just 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup Athletics in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The event took place at Birsa Munda Stadium, Morabadi of Ranchi.

Gurvinder Singh becomes the first Indian to finish below the 10.10 mark at the finals of 100 meters running event. It was also enough to help him qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Animesh Kujur from Odisha secured second position; he completed the run in 10.20 seconds, while Pranav Promod completed it in 10.29 seconds run.

Sprinter Vishal TK made athletics history by smashing his own national record in the 400m in 44.98 seconds at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

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According to ANI reports, spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweets, “THE FASTEST MAN IN INDIA WEARS WHITES Gurindervir Singh, Petty Officer of the Indian Navy scripts history by setting a NEW NATIONAL RECORD in the 100m sprint with a sensational timing of 10.09 seconds at the ongoing 29th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships at Ranchi. With this remarkable performance, he has also qualified for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2026. Indian Navy salutes the spirit, speed and dedication of our champion sprinter. Fair winds. Fast feet.”

Watch the video here:

Gurindervir 10.09!! Fastest Indian of all time! pic.twitter.com/mQix45As8i — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 23, 2026