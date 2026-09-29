Gulveer Singh wins third medal at 2026 Asian Games, clinches bronze in men’s 5000m

Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya : Indian athlete Gulveer Singh clinched his third medal at the Asian Games 2026, winning the bronze medal in the men’s 5000m event in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. With the bronze, Gulveer became the first Indian man to win three individual medals at a single Asian Games event.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third in a closely contested race. Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a time of 13:30.79, while Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi claimed silver after finishing in 13:31.43.

With the bronze in the 5000m, Gulveer completed a hat-trick of medals at the continental event, adding another podium finish to his impressive campaign.

Earlier in the Games, Gulveer secured silver medals in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m events, making him one of India’s standout performers in athletics at Aichi-Nagoya.

Gulveer’s medal marks India’s fourth medal in the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday.

Notably, Avinash Sable was initially entered for the event but did not take part.

Earlier on the day for India, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, clinching gold in the final.

Advertisement

She scored 28/30 to claim the top honours, defeating China’s Sun Yunong, who won silver with 26/30, while Hajar Abdulmalik of the UAE secured bronze with 21/25. Neeru’s victory also gave India its second gold medal in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Indian women’s trap team comprising Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer also secured the silver medal with a total score of 328 points. China won the gold medal with 346 points, while India finished three points ahead of bronze medallists Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Narender Berwal secured his second consecutive Asian Games bronze medal in the men’s +90kg category after losing his semifinal bout to reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan by a 0-5 scoreline.

(ANI)