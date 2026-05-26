“Gujarat have a slight edge”: Irfan Pathan explains GT’s narrow advantage over RCB in IPL Qualifier 1

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Dharamshala : As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gears up to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan explained why GT has a slight edge over RCB in Dharamshala.

Pathan believes GT have a slight advantage over RCB in Dharamshala because the pitch conditions are expected to help fast bowlers with swing and bounce.

He believes Gujarat’s pace attack is stronger and more consistent, making them better suited to exploit these conditions, especially since their bowlers have already performed well on batting-friendly pitches.

He added that both teams’ ability to adapt quickly will be important, but Gujarat begin as favourites due to their bowling strength.

“The conditions in Dharamshala will favour fast bowling. There will be swing and bounce on offer. I think Gujarat have a slight edge because of the quality and consistency of their pace attack. Their fast bowlers have been performing well even on flat tracks in Ahmedabad. Here, with the ball moving and bouncing, they will be even more dangerous. How quickly both teams adapt will matter, but Gujarat start as favourites because their bowling is better suited to these conditions,” Pathan said on JioStar.

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The Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will determine the first finalist of IPL 2026. RCB showed impressive form in the league stage, winning 9 and losing 5 of 14 matches.

However, both teams finished with 9 wins from 14 matches and 18 points. RCB topped the table only through superior NRR. The momentum is firmly with the Gujarat Titans heading into the clash after their dominant 89-run win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into the fixture on the back of a heavy 55-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Qualifier one IPL clash will witness a battle between RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar and GT’s Kagiso Rabada, two of the most dominant forces with the ball during yet another record-breaking run-filled season.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Rabada are joint-highest wicket-takers this season with 24 each, with the Indian having a better average of 18.50 as compared to Rabada’s 20.54.

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(ANI)