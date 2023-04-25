GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans set 208-run target for Rohit & Co.

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill’s yet another superb innings of 56 off 34 and the contribution David Millers (46), Abhinav Manohar (42) and Rahul Tewatia (20 off just 5 balls) helped the Gujarat Titans (GT) to set a target for the Mumbai Indians.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma invited GT to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium here today. Proving the decision right, Arjun Tendulkar struck early with the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. Likewise, Piyush Chawla got Hardik Pandya off the first ball of the first over after powerplay.

However, Gill played a brilliant inning and put GT in place. Even after Gill’s fifty, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Karthikeya struck in the middle overs and pegged the Titans back but failed to ride the momentum. Manohar (42 off 21) and Miller (46 off 22) turned the tables with a 71-run partnership, while Rahul Tewatia gave the finishing touches with his unbeaten 20 off 5 as GT set a massive target for MI.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 207/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46, Abhinav Monahar 42; Piyush Chawla 2-34) against Mumbai Indians

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi