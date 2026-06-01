GT team faces safety scare as team bus suffers short circuit after IPL final against RCB, players and staff evacuated safely

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Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans team escapes massive scare after the bus in which they were boarded in to return back to the hotel after the IPL final match against RCB suffers from short circuit in Ahmedabad yesterday night.

Following the short circuit, the bus caught fire and was filled with smoke. The team and the staff members evacuated the bus safely and unhurt.

The team had to wait on the road until another bus was arranged to take them back to the hotel.

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GT team was already upset after the loss in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and few hours after that this incident occurred.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased 156 target with just five wicket down and defeated their opposition Gujarat Titans. They secured defending champions title and earned their second trophy in the tournament.