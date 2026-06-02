“Group of excitement”: Head Coach Graham Arnold reacts to Iraq’s FIFA World Cup group

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Ankara: Turkiye has announced their final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, meeting the deadline for submission ahead of the global tournament set to begin next week.

The squad features two of Europe’s brightest young talents in Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler, both of whom are expected to play key roles as Turkiye looks to make a strong impact on the world stage.

The FIFA World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, has been announced.

Turkiye has been drawn in a competitive group alongside Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States. They will open their campaign against the Socceroos at BC Place on June 13.

The squad includes experienced names such as goalkeeper Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir and Ugurcan Çakir, while the defensive unit features Merih Demiral, Çaglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ferdi Kadioglu, among others.

In midfield, Turkiye will rely on Hakan Çalhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Salih Ozcan to provide stability and creativity, supported by Ismail Yuksek and Kaan Ayhan.

The attacking department is headlined by Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Yunus Akgun, alongside several young and versatile options, including Can Uzun and Alper Yilmaz.

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Full Turkiye squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir, Ugurcan Çakir

Defenders: Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çaglar Soyuncu, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Samet Akaydin

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Deniz Gul, Kenan Yildiz, Irfan Can Kahveci, Yunus Akgun, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin, Can Uzun

Turkiye will be aiming to progress deep into the tournament, with their blend of youth and experience seen as a key strength heading into the competition.

(ANI)

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