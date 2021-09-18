‘Golden Boy’ Pramod Bhagat’s name recommended for Khel Ratna

New Delhi: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist shuttler Pramod Bhagat’s name has been reportedly recommended for Khel Ratna. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has recommended the name of Pramod Bhagat of Odisha for the highest sporting honour of India.

Apart from Bhagat’s name, the PCI also has recommended the names of para-athletes shooter Manish Narwal, high jumper Sharad Kumar, and javelin-thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

Pramod Bhagat, Manish Narwal, Sharad Kumar, and Sundar Singh Gurjar brought laurels for the country by winning medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

“Our players did so well at Paralympics and we are proud of them. These awards will motivate them to put more effort in the next Games and they deserve that too as they have made the nation proud,” said the President of the PCI Deepa Malik told ANI.

According to the report of Times of India, Deepa also informed that javelin-thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara’s names have been recommended for Arjuna Award.

It is to be noted here that this year’s National Sports Award ceremony was postponed after Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the athletes who have won medals in the Tokyo Paralympics will also be rewarded.