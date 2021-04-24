Mumbai: India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is recovering at home after spending a week at hospital due to Covid-19 has turned 48 today .

On his special day, fans from across the country have poured in wishes for Tendulkar through different social media platforms , including many legends from the Gentleman’s Game Cricket.

Many sportsperson took to their Social media handles to wish Sachin Tendhulkar, Including Former Indian Crickter Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Dinesh Kartik.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter, posting pictures of some of the glorious moments he shared with the legend, and wrote, “Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt. #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

A fan on twitter posted a nostalgic wish by writing “Ever Since Sachin is retired, feeling some hollowness in my heart. Feels like something has taken away from me, something very precious. Never felt so connected with any other player and never will.”

Never felt so connected with any other player and never will. @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/8yYsGpcsay — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 23, 2021

Born on April 24, 1973, the master blaster has scored a record 100 international centuries 49 in One-day Internationals and 51 in Tests and is the first of only four cricketers to receive the highest national sporting award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 1997/98.

Sachin is the first and only recipient of the Bharat Ratna India’s highest civilian honour which he received 2013 after his retirement from international cricket.

Sachin Tendhulkkar who have recently recovered from Covid-19 and was admitted in hospital and got discharged on April 8th .

He took to his twitter for informing his fans about his recovery from Covid 19 and wrote, “I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it. I remain ever grateful to the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”