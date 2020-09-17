Australia beat England

Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey star as Australia beat England in ODI series

By KalingaTV Bureau

Manchester:  Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey hit centuries in a 212-run stand to help Australia chasing the mammoth  target of 303 at Old Trafford with two balls remaining and secure a one-day international series win over England.

Replying to 302-7, Australia slumped to 73-5 only for Carey and Maxwell to produce Australia”s highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs and turn the tide. While Carey was the steadier of the pair with his 106 off 114 balls, Maxwell delivered some trademark big hits — he had seven sixes, all over the short boundary on one side of the ground — for his 90-ball 108.

After losing the T20I series by slightest of the margins, Australia produced a commendable comeback in the 50-overs assignments. With the 2-1 victory, Aaron Finch’s men broke England’s unbeaten streak at home.

Maxwell was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.

Brief scores: England 302/7 (Jonny Bairstow 112, Sam Billings 57; Adam Zampa 3/51) lose to Australia 305/7 (Glenn Maxwell 108, Alex Carey 106; Chris Woakes 2/46) by three wickets.

