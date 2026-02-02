Glasgow Commonwealth Games: Athletics Team Final Selection Trials Set for May

Advertisement

New Delhi: The 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition, scheduled to be held from May 22 to 25 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has assumed major importance as it will serve as the final selection trials for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, set to begin on July 23 in Scotland.

While announcing the qualification standards for track and field events for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stated that only a limited number of athletes will represent the country in Glasgow, according to a release.

The federation underlined that the Ranchi competition will play a decisive role in identifying athletes who meet the required benchmarks.

“As per protocol of the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, the number of athletics teams can’t exceed 32, including 16 female athletes,” AFI senior vice-president Anju Bobby George said.

“Since a limited number of track and field events will feature at the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games, accordingly AFI will select the team from amongst those who achieve the qualification mark in their respective events in May,” Anju added.

India had a successful outing at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where the athletics contingent won eight medals. The standout performance came from Eldhose Paul, who clinched the gold medal in men’s triple jump, while star steeplechase runner Avinash Sable secured a silver medal, further highlighting India’s growing strength in track and field events.

In addition to serving as the Commonwealth Games trials, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi will also serve as a qualification window for the 2026 Asian U23 Athletics Championships, offering young athletes an additional opportunity to earn selection.

The Asian Games in September is the major competition of the packed 2026 calendar. The AFI will also send the national team to World Relays in May in Botswana, Anju said. “The selection trials for the World Relays will be held during the third National Open Relay Competition on March 28 in Chandigarh,” Anju added. “Foreign teams are also expected to compete in Chandigarh.”

According to the AFI senior vice-president, the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from June 24 to 28 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will be the final selection trials for the Asian Games in September. “The main focus of this year will be the Asian Games in Japan.”

At the 2022 Asian Games held in China, the Indian athletics team delivered an impressive performance, winning 29 medals, including six gold medals in track and field events.

The AFI has already announced guidelines to compete at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition and the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. During the AFI meeting in Trivandrum, the 2026 domestic calendar was also revised.

