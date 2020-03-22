Gibbs would like Kohli as gym partner during quarantine

By IANS

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs said that he would like to have Indian captain Virat Kohli as his gym partner for quarantine.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the world, cricket has come to a virtual standstill and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a graphic named “who is your quarantine partner.”

Gibbs responded to the tweet saying, “In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym.”

Although Kohli’s name was there, there was no option related to working out in the gym on the graphic. Kohli had famously called Gibbs his favourite cricketer during his days as an U19 cricketer.

