“Getting better, every passing day”: Shreyas Iyer provides update on recovery after injury in Australia ODI

New Delhi: India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer has given an update on his recovery after sustaining an injury to his lower rib cage while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Sharing a story on his Instagram, Iyer said he is making steady progress and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans.

“I’m currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday provided an update about Iyer’s injury.

As per a statement released by BCCI, a repeat scan was done on October 28, which has shown significant improvement in Shreyas’s fitness, and he is on the road to recovery.

The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” said a statement from BCCI.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement added.

During the third ODI, Iyer took a fantastic diving catch while running from backward point to dismiss a dangerous Alex Carey on a Harshit Rana delivery.

However, as he dived, he landed awkwardly on his elbows and ribs, basically his left side. After taking the catch, he was in extreme pain, clutching his ribs as he was taken back to the pavilion by the medical staff.

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs starting from November 30 at home in doubt.

(Source: ANI)