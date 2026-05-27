Gautam Gambhir inaugurates 51st All India Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Cricket Tournament, hails its long-standing legacy

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New Delhi: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the 51st edition of the All India Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Cricket Tournament in New Delhi on Wednesday and praised its long-standing legacy as one of the oldest tournaments in Delhi’s cricket circuit.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir congratulated the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal and praised the All India Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Cricket Tournament for completing 51 years. He highlighted its long legacy of bringing together players from Delhi and India, and said the tournament has consistently helped nurture and develop cricketing talent, expressing confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

“First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vikas Katyal. Just imagine–this tournament has now completed 51 years! Consider what a remarkably long span of time fifty-one years represents–to organise such a tournament, year after year, and to organise it in a manner that brings together everyone who has had the honour of representing the country or Delhi,” he said.

“I do not believe there is a single player who has not participated in this tournament; indeed, I am confident that in the years to come, this tournament will continue to thrive on an even bigger scale and for many more years, consistently nurturing and producing talent for Delhi,” he added.

Gambhir said that the dedication of Delhi’s players, even in extreme heat, reflects their strong passion for cricket. He added that such tournaments play an important role in identifying real talent and helping young cricketers progress from representing Delhi to potentially playing for India.

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“This demonstrates the immense passion that players in Delhi possess; if you are willing to play even in such heat, your ultimate hope is that genuine talent will eventually go on to represent Delhi–and, one day, hopefully, represent the country as well. And that journey begins right here, with tournaments just like this one,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir-coached Indian men’s cricket team won the 2026 T20 World Cup and became the first team to win three T20 WC titles and also the first team to do it back-to-back.

Gambhir and Team India’s next assignment will be a multi-format series against Afghanistan at home, where India will play a one-off Test against the Asian counterparts from June 6 to June 10, and will then be in action for three ODIs, starting from June 13.

(ANI)

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