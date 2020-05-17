Gautam Gambhir hits back at Afridi over Kashmir remark

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhr hit back at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for the latter’s comment on Kashmir recently.

“Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.

Afridi had earlier said that it ‘does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place.’

“Save Kashmir,” Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

Both former cricketers have been engaged in a long running war of words on topics ranging from politics to their own respective careers in cricket. It was ignited by Afridi’s scathing remarks with respect to Gambhir in his autobiography.

A quote from the book emerged recently in which Afridi said that Gambhir is ‘barely a character in the great scheme of cricket’ and he ‘behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.’ Afridi also said that Gambhir ‘has no great records.’

“Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists,” Gambhir tweeted in reply.