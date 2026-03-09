Gautam Gambhir becomes the first Indian coach to win two ICC trophies

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: The coach of Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir achieved a milestone in which he has become the first to win two ICC trophies, one is 2025 Champions Trophy and another is 2026 T20 World Cup, yesterday in Ahmedabad.

He has also become the first player to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2007.

One interesting fact after winning yesterday’s match is that the two trophies that India won during Gautam’s guidance and coaching is said to while playing against the New Zealand.

This is the third time that India has won the T20 World Cup and has made history by becoming the first nation to win the trophy as the host nation as well as for defending their title throughout the tournament.

The three trophies, that we have at home now was secured during the Captaincy of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

India was successful in beating New Zealand as Sanju Samson secured 89 runs with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan backing up with their beautiful contribution of half centuries for which we were able to put up a massive target of 256 for the opposition team. India was able to cross 200 runs in just 15 overs and the game was finished by Shivam Dube’s innings of 26 runs and was not out till the end of the match.

The opposition team was in immense pressure due to the target that they had to make plus they lost their 3 wickets too quick as they were trying to chase the massive target secured by the Indian team.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.