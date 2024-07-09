Gautam Gambhir appointed new Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

Mumbai: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. This was informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah.

Taking to his X handle, Jay Shah said, “It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.”

“His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey,” he added.

He was the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) and masterminded KKR winning the 2024 IPL trophy.

Earlier, the BCCI had approached Gambhir for the post and the board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had interviewed him along with WV Raman for the head coach’s post last month.

With Jay Shah conforming his appointment, Gambhir will now replace present head coach Rahul Dravid.

Notably, Gautam Gambhir had played 58 Tests, 147 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 T20Is for India between 2003 and 2016 and contributed immensely and even helped the country to win some matches.

When it comes to IPL, he had represented Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders and won the title twice. He was also mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he parted ways and joined KKR in the last season.