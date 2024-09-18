Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli seen bonding ahead of Bangladesh series, BCCI shares new video

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Star Indian batter Virat Kohli seen in an engaging conversation ahead of the Bangladesh series. The trailer of the video has been released by BCCI on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

BCCI has shared the video and written, “When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object—cricket’s greatest paradox, personified! 👌 👌 Presenting an iconic interaction between #TeamIndia Head Coach @GautamGambhir & the legendary @imVkohli 👏 👏 – By @RajalArora & @Moulinparikh”

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir sat down for an interview a glimpse of which has been shared by BCCI. This has put an end to the rumors about the alleged tension between the two of them.

WATCH THE Gambhir and Virat new video HERE:

A Very Special Interview 🙌 Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat. You do not want to miss this! Shortly on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz pic.twitter.com/dQ21iOPoLy — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2024