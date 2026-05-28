French Open 2026: Zverev, Ruud march into Roland-Garros third round with dominant wins

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Paris: Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud delivered commanding performances to storm into the third round of Roland-Garros, underlining their credentials as serious contenders in the men’s draw at Paris.

World No. 3 Zverev needed just three sets to dispatch Czech player Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in a match heavily affected by injury. Machac, seeded to provide one of Zverev’s first major tests of the tournament, struggled physically after developing a left foot problem midway through the contest.

Despite visibly hampered movement and repeated signs of discomfort toward his support team, the World No. 43 chose to continue the match. Zverev quickly exploited the situation with clever shot selection, repeatedly using drop shots to force the injured Czech into difficult movement.

The German was clinical throughout, firing 18 aces and 41 winners in a dominant display that lasted little more than two hours. After opening the tournament with a routine victory over Benjamin Bonzi, the 2024 finalist has now advanced through the first two rounds without dropping a set, conserving valuable energy for the tougher stages ahead.

Zverev will next face Frenchman Quentin Halys for a place in the second week. Halys advanced earlier in the day after winning an all-French clash against Ugo Humbert. Zverev leads their head-to-head 1-0 following a tight two tie-break victory in Miami earlier this season.

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Elsewhere, two-time Roland-Garros finalist Casper Ruud also booked his place in the third round with an impressive 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic.

Ruud looked a completely different player from the one who survived a draining five-set battle against Roman Safiullin in the opening round, where he squandered five match points before eventually advancing. Against Medjedovic, the Norwegian was sharp and composed, saving all seven break points he faced while breaking serve four times.

The 27-year-old controlled the tempo throughout on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, frustrating the aggressive Serbian with consistent baseline play and precise shot-making. Medjedovic attempted to unsettle Ruud with underarm serves and looping moonballs, but the Norwegian remained focused to seal victory in just over two hours.

Ruud, who owns a 26-8 career record at Roland-Garros and reached the final in both 2022 and 2023, will next take on American Tommy Paul in the third round.

(ANI)

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