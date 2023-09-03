Former Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak passes away, confirms wife

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak, who was getting treatment for cancer in South Africa, sadly passed away at the age of 49 on September 3. His family members confirmed this sad news. There were untrue rumors about his death on social media not long ago.

Heath Streak’s wife, Nadine, posted a touching message on social media to remember her husband.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again,” Nadine Streak wrote on Facebook.