Former WWE, WCW Champion Sid Vicious passes away after long battle with cancer

Former WCW and WWE Champion Sid Vicious real name Sidney Raymond Eudy has passed away, after losing a battle with cancer. He was 63, family issues a statement.

Eudy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sabrina Paige, and their sons Gunnar and Frank.

His son Gunnar Eudy announced his father’s death on his social media “facebook”. His heartfelt message read, “In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Eudy first entered the world of wrestling in 1989, when he signed with World Championship Wrestling. Sid’s WWE debut came in 1991 under the name Sid Justice. Eudy was both a two-time W.W.F. champion and two-time W.C.W. champion. He was also a two-time U.S.W.A. champion.

Sidney Raymond Eudy was born in West Memphis, Ark, on Dec. 16, 1960.

In the year 2020, Sid told his fans he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, and he is now battling the illness.