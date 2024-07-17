Former U19 captain of Sri Lanka, Dhammika Niroshana shot dead at home

Former Under-19 captain of Sri Lanka cricket team, Dhammika Niroshana was allegedly shot dead at his home on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at the former cricketer’s Kanda Mawatha residence in Ambalangoda.

According to local media reports, Niroshana was with his wife and two children at home when the assailant shot him with a 12-bore firearm. On receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.

The cops are yet to identify the suspect and the motive behind the shooting. It is worth mentioning here that Dhammika Niroshana was a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batter. He debuted for the Sri-Lanka Under-19 in 2000 and played age-group cricket for a couple of years.

Notably, he captained Sri Lanka in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2002, where he took seven wickets in five innings at an average of 19.28.

Dhammika Niroshana also represented the Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Galle Cricket Club, and Singha Sports Club in Sri Lanka across 12 first-class matches to collect over 200 runs and 19 wickets and eight List-A matches for 48 runs and five wickets.