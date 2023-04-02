Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya shares picture of old Audi car, Know why is it’s special

For those who followed cricket in the 1990s must be familiar with the name Sanath Jayasuriya. He was one of the greatest batters in his era and was also part of the Sri Lankan team that won 1996 World Cup. Recently, the former cricketer shared a picture of an old Audi car and revealed that the car was special to his heart.

“Golden memories: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the series Car,” said the former Cricketer in his post on Facebook. Sanath shared a picture, where he can be seen posing on the side of a red Audi car. The picture shows the car in its old and new avatar. It seems that the Audi car occupies a special place in the cricketer’s heart.

The Final match of the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup was played between Australia and Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan. Australia scored 241 at the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs while Sri Lanka scored 245 at the loss of 3 wickets in just 46.2 overs.

While Aravinda de Silva was declared man of the match for his all-round performance, Sanath Jayasuriya was awarded the man of the series.