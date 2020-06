Bhubaneswar: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi, took his Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon and said, “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah .”

Afridi is the second Pakistan cricketer to test positive for COVID-19. Recently, former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for the deadly virus. However, he has recovered from the disease.

Pakistan has reported over 1,30,000 cases of COVID-19 positive cases so far. Over 50,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly disease while nearly 2,500 patients have lost their lives.