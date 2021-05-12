Chennai: Arjuna award-winning veteran Indian table tennis player Venugopal Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19 related complications on Wednesday.

He survived by his wife Mala and 20-year-old son C. Sanjay, a final year engineering student.

Chandrasekhar was admitted to the private hospital recently for coronavirus complications, following which he developed lung infection.

He was popularly known as Chandra. He was a three-time national champion.

The Chennai-born player had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982 and was also a successful coach.

In 1984 his playing career was cut short following a knee surgery at a hospital that led him in loss of mobility, speech and vision. However, he fought back to recover and served the game as a coach.

The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death and said that the sport has lost a legend.