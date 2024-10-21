Former Indian Cricketer Sreesanth joins India Week celebrations in Riyadh

By Sudeshna Panda
Indian Cricketer Sreesanth
Pic Credits: ANI

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Former Indian Cricketer Sreesanth joins India Week celebrations in Riyadh and called it a “Blessing” on October 21, said reports.

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth graced the India week celebrations in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has dedicated a week to celebrate India’s culture and traditions during its ‘Riyadh Season’. Sreesanth expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Saudi capital.

While speaking to ANI on the invitation he said, “I am honoured, it’s a blessing, I’m humbled with this beautiful experience. I have come here for the very first time and I will explore Riyadh. It’s like a festival here and everybody is getting an opportunity. The dancers and the entertainers are getting an opportunity to express their feelings as well. I think this is the best could happen.”

