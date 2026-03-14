Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif arrives in Mussoorie to attend Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding

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New Delhi: To be a part of big celebration of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha life and bless them, Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif reached Mussoorie to attend their wedding ceremony today.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha are getting married today in Mussoorie and will also conduct a reception ceremony in Lucknow on March 17.

The wedding celebrations such as Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies reportedly started yesterday.

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The couples are reportedly said to be childhood friends and have made a decision to turn long-term friendship into lifelong commitment. Vanshika lives just few kilometres away from the cricketer’s residence in Kanpur.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif arrives in Mussoorie to attend the wedding ceremony of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup-winning star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is tying the knot with Vanshika today. pic.twitter.com/BTyMPoYrD2 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026



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