Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav says, “India has a pretty good chance of qualifying for the final”

Mumbai: Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav on being interviewed by ANI says, “India has a pretty good chance of qualifying for the final.”

“I think India is likely to win this game against England and qualify for the finals. India has a pretty good in-form batting lineup currently. We saw, in the last game, Sanju Samson delivered when it mattered the most.”

Kedar further adds, “Abhishek Sharma is there, and I would definitely back him on, especially tonight’s Wankhede pitch… India is the host nation; the full crowd support will be with India.”

“So that would be a huge bonus. Most of our players are in good form, whether it’s bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel…”

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the Semi-Final match between India and England, former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav says, “India has a pretty good chance of qualifying for the final. I think India is likely to win this game against England and qualify for the finals. India has a… pic.twitter.com/lyk71jNZYM — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

India is all set to face England today in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for semi-final match of t20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM. Before the match starts, the toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Probable squads for t20 WC semi-finals

England’s Probable squad

Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed

India’s Probable squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c)Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma

