Former Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl

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New Delhi: Former Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal announced this good news of becoming parents of a baby girl through an Instagram post with a poster today.

The couple got married in August 25, 2015 and are parents of three children as they welcome a newborn baby girl and introduced her as ‘Raaha Pallikal Karthik’ to the world.

In the post uploaded on Instagram, the post is captioned as, “Hello, baby girl🌸” and the poster reads, “With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh.”

In the comment section, Virat Kohli has dropped a heart which shows that he is happy for his friend and teammate. RCB’s official Instagram handle has also commented on the post saying, “Sending a lottttt of love and a little RCB jersey for Raaha 🥹❤️.” Former Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has also congratulated Karthik.

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)