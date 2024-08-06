Former cricketer Vinod Kambli spotted struggling to walk on road, Internet reacts after video goes viral, Watch

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was recently seen struggling to walk properly in a viral video. The former cricketer was seen being unable to walk while people could be seen giving him support and removing him safely from the road.

In the video shared by multiple social media handles, many users speculate that Kambli was drunk, while some others said that he had been physically unwell for some time and his deteriorating health resulted in his inability to move properly.

Notably, Vinod Kambli has experienced several health-related ailments over a decade including cardiac arrest in 2013. Following the incident, fans have been tagging Sachin Tendulkar and asking him to take care of his friend.

Reportedly, Sachin and Kambli have been close friends since they were kids. Both the star cricketers were mentored by the late Ramakant Achreka. Sachin debuted in 1989 while Kambli made his entry to team India in 1991.

It is worth mentioning here that Kambli has played over 100 ODIs and 17 Test matches for the nation. He slammed almost 10,000 runs in first-class cricket with a best individual score of 262. Kambli represented India in 104 ODI matches between 1991 and 2000, securing 2477 runs with 14 fifties and two centuries.

Speaking about the India cricket team, the Men in Blue are presently on a Sri Lanka tour. The team won the T20I series, while the first ODI became tied and lost to Sri Lanka by 32 runs in 2nd ODI.