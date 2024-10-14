Former Cricketer Ravi Shastri meets Omar Abdullah: WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: Former cricketer Ravi Shastri and Founder-Chairman of Legends League Cricket T20 Vivek Khushalani called on Omar Abdullah on Monday, said reports.

The Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani-Sogami were also present on the occasion.

President’s rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on October 13, paving the way for a new government. A gazette notification was issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding this change.

The order dated October 31, 2019, in relation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is now revoked. This revocation was authorized under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, along with Articles 239 and 239 A of the Constitution.

