Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73

Gurugram: Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who was on ventilator support at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram passed away today.

As per reports, the former two-time MP from UP’s Amroha had tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow earlier.

Chauhan has played 40 Test matches for India between 1969 and 1981, scoring 2,084 runs at 31.57 with 16 half-ceturies. In the 179 first class matches he played for Delhi and Maharashtra, Chauhan amassed 11,143 runs at 40.22 with 22 centuries. The right-handed batsman is known for being one of the longest standing opening partners of the great Sunil Gavaskar.

He has served the DDCA in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being the manager of the Indian Team during a tour of Australia.

