Former coach Rahul Dravid praises present coach Gautam Gambhir

By Sudeshna Panda
Delhi: Former Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid has praised the present Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir.

On the Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir, former head coach Rahul Dravid said, “I think he has got a lot of experience as a player. He has played a lot. He has obviously coached quite a bit. In any situation, one brings his own experiences and knowledge to the table.”

Rahul Dravid has further praised, “I am sure the team is going to benefit from what Gautam is going to bring to the table along with his team.”

According to reports, in the Chennai Test the Indian seamers have been able to restrict the  Bangladesh team to 26/3 at Lunch on Day 2.

