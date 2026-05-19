Former Australia wicketkeeper John Maclean passes away aged 80

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Sydney: Former Australia and Queensland wicketkeeper John Maclean has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, according to ESPNcricinfo.

While Maclean made his Test debut for Australia against England in 1978 at Brisbane, his first appearance in an ODI match came in 1979, also against England.

Maclean played four Test matches and two ODIs for Australia. He made his first-class debut for Queensland in 1968. He also made his highest first-class score of 156 in his first season in the Sheffield Shield.

He was an important member of the Queensland side that finished runner-up four times in five Sheffield Shield seasons between 1973-74 and 1977-78. He also captained the team in 30 of his 86 Shield matches.

Maclean ended his first-class career with 385 dismissals, comprising 354 catches and 31 stumpings. In the Sheffield Shield, his 314 dismissals–including 290 catches and 24 stumpings–rank fourth for Queensland and 11th overall in the tournament’s history.

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Current Queensland Cricket chairman Kirsten Pike paid tribute to Maclean’s significant contribution to the game in Queensland.

Pike lauded Maclean’s “team first” leadership and his “generous” nature, saying that he flew the state’s flag high as a player, coach, businessman and then an administrator.

“As a player, he led from the front and the tributes from past teammates and the wider community since his passing have emphasised his ‘team first’ leadership as well as his generous nature.

He played in an era that admired tough, dedicated players who gave their all on the field and then enjoyed the camaraderie that followed the game, building life-long friendships along the way. He flew the flag for Queensland in all he did, as a player and then as a coach, businessman and administrator,” he said.

(ANI)

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