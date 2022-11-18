Fighter jets escort Poland football team as they head to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

The national football team of Poland was escorted by F-16 fighter jets, on November 17, as they headed out to Qatar for the FIFA World cup. The entire squad, led by Robert Lewandowski, is hoping to get through the knockout round of the tournament, for the first time since the year 1986.

The decision of fighter jets escort Poland football team comes after the missile attack which killed two men in a village in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border on November 15. The accident was termed as an ‘unfortunate incident’ and was likely an air defense missile from Ukraine.

The official Twitter handle of Poland’s national football team shared a video of the fighter planes escorting them, with a caption that said,“We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!”

Take look at the video: