Yuvraj and Kaif
Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh (File PIC)

Fight coronavirus like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 stand, says PM Modi to nation

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to fight the coronavirus outbreak strongly by observing the ‘Janata Curfew ‘ on March 22 by giving the example of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who shared a memorable partnership in the 2002 Natwest Series which India won.

After the Prime Minister’s appeal, Kaif took to Twitter and requested the same to people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. PM Modi responded to Kaif’s tweet and said, “It is time for another partnership.”

Replying to Kaif’s tweet, PM Modi tweeted, “Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus.”

Kaif and Yuvraj joined hands for a 121-run stand to drag Sourav Ganguly-led India out of a hole and guide them to a two-wicket victory against England at Lord’s in July 2002.

PM Modi has urged people to opt for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and all the sports personalities have endorsed the idea.

(IANS)

