FIFA World Cup Playoffs: Italy and Sweden Secure Finalist Spots as Six-Place Race Intensifies

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Mexico City: The race for the final six spots for the FIFA World Cup continues, as four-time champions Italy, Sweden, Turkiye and Denmark were among the nations who sealed their spot in the finals during the European playoffs, as per Olympics.com.

For Italy, the part of Path A, on Thursday, it was goals from Sandro Tonali (56th minute) and Moise Kean (80th minute), which gave them a win over Northern Ireland. They have set up a final against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who beat Wales 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In the other outings from the European play-off, in Path B, a hat-trick from Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres (6th minute, 51st minute and 73rd minute) sealed a 3-1 win over Sweden over Ukraine, who got a solitary goal on the sheet thanks to a 90th minute strike from Matviy Ponomarenko. Sweden, the one-time runners-up, will be playing the finals against Poland, who beat Albania 2-1.

For Poland, Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski (63rd minute) and Piotr Zielinski (73rd minute) sealed an incredible 2-1 comeback win after Arber Hoxha (42nd minute) had put Poland ahead in the first half.

Shifting focus to Path C, Turkiye beat Romania by 1-0 courtesy of a strike from Ferdi Kadioglu in the 53rd minute, while Kosovo outclassed Slovakia by 4-3 in a goalfest in which they were trailing 2-1 at the end of the first half. Fisnik Aslanni (47th minute), Florent Muslija (60th minute) and Kreshnik Krasniqi (72nd minute) put Kosovo ahead in the second half, despite a strike from David Strelec in the extra time (90+4th minute).

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Coming to Path D of the European playoff, Denmark secured a clinical 4-0 win over North Macedonia, with a brace from Gustav Isaksen (58th and 59th minutes) was a highlight. Now they will play Czechia in the final, who beat the Republic of Ireland by 4-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The finals for the European playoff will be played on March 31.

Coming to the brand new intercontinental competition, which will decide the remaining two spots, as a part of the pathway 2, Bolivia’s 2-1 win over Suriname earned them a spot in the final against Iraq, scheduled for April 1.

With 48 teams in action, FIFA WC will take place from June 11-July 19 across the USA, Mexico and Canada. Mexico, the co-hosts will play South Africa in the tournament opener in Mexico City.

(ANI)