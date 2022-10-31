FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Spain win over Colombia in final

Mumbai: Defending champion Spain beat Colombia 1-0 in the final to win the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

A late own goal by Ana Guzman in the 82nd minute was the difference between the two sides. The two teams had also met in the group phase, with Spain winning 1-0.

In presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside top officials from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), Spain successfully defended the title which they

In the third-place match, Nigeria beat Germany 3-2 in a shootout after the score was 3-3 at the end of regulation time. It was Nigeria’s third straight shootout. They had beaten USA 4-3 in the quarters before losing to Colombia 6-5 in the semis.

Meanwhile, hosts India failed to clear the group stage after losing all their three matches.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino complimented India for being gracious hosts of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“India has been a fantastic host. This makes me believe that you can do more in other competitions as well. In the meantime, there can be only one World Champion, but there are 210 countries that are not champions,” said Infantino.

“However, I always say that all 211 countries win in the end. Football brings smiles to every little girl and boy in the world. When children play or watch football, they smile,” he added.