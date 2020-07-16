Zurich: World football governing body FIFA has announced that the new five substitute rule will remain in place until the end of the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the decision taken on May 8, 2020 to give competitions scheduled to be completed in 2020 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes, The IFAB Board of Directors had agreed to review whether to extend this option further,” FIFA said in a statement.

“On the basis of this in-depth review, which included stakeholder feedback and an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on competition calendars, the IFAB Board of Directors has extended the option to competitions scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2021 and to international competitions scheduled in July/August 2021.

In May, FIFA had allowed teams to effect up to five substitutions per match to help players cope with added burden amid the ongoing health crisis.

“The decision on whether to apply this temporary amendment remains at the discretion of each competition organiser,” FIFA further said on Wednesday.

“The changing impact of the pandemic on football will be kept under constant review to ensure appropriate action is taken in the future in relation to this temporary amendment,” it added.

