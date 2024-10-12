Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana

By Abhilasha
mohammad shiraj dsp telangana

Telangana: India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, in the presence of other senior officials, at the DGP office and took over his new role.

The moment after India lifted the ICC T-20 World Cup 2024 trophy, in August, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made an announcement offering a Group I rank job to Siraj.

DSP MOHAMMAD SIRAJ Mohammad Siraj received an official DSP post from the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, Siraj is not the only player to get this honour, as the Telangana government gave a job to the two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen after her brilliant performance.

