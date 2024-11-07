New Delhi: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Wednesday that went viral within no time, with a fan doing something marvelous making some of his most iconic cricket shots played through his career. The fan has left everyone speechless with a replication of Yuvraj’s pull shots and powerful sixes.

Yuvraj, often known for powerful and elegant batting, especially the unforgettable six sixes in an over, was clearly thrilled, granting a shoutout on social media to the fan.

“Close enough? Or the same?, ” Yuvraj captioned the video on social media platform X.

To this end, the recent video has struck a chord within the fans and brought nostalgia over cricket lovers as reminding Yuvraj Singh’s momentous moments over the field. The cricket fans have widely appreciated the gesture and have been celebrating the long-lasting impacts of his legacy.

Earlier, the BCCI had posted a video featuring young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. The clip featured Abhishek talking on his arrival at Kingsmead, Durban, a venue of great importance to him. This is where the first T20I against South Africa will be played and more importantly, where Abhishek’s mentor Yuvraj Singh famously hit six sixes off England’s Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

He was thrilled to be playing at the ground where one of Indian cricket’s most iconic moments ever was played. He claimed that Yuvraj’s achievement had a very deep impact on his cricketing journey itself.

“I’ve come here for the first time, but when I saw the ground on TV and now that I’m here, it’s like a dream come true,” Abhishek said in the video.

“I was motivated by Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in 2007. The first day I came here, I was trying to figure out from which end to which end he had hit the sixes. He had sixes all over the ground; it’s a great memory” he added.

This will be the scenario where Abhishek turns around the ground on which one could see the presentation of reverence for Yuvraj’s success. The video reveals how Yuvraj Singh stays in the people’s hearts in a matter of inspiring a new generation of cricket players.

WATCH the viral video here: