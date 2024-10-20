Familiar faces, different years: Sarfaraz Khan’s century wins Virat Kohli’s heart

Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan scored 150 runs in the second innings of the first test match against New Zealand on Saturday and helped India fight back against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He replaced Shubman Gill and played the match. Reportedly, Gill missed the match due to a stiff neck. Sarfaraz took his place and made a big impact.

Sarfaraz Khan had a poor start. He scored zero in the first innings. But he bounced back strongly. He made a impressive comeback with a brilliant first-ever Test century, hitting many impressive shots. He hit many great shots to score his first-ever Test century and reached his milestone (100 runs) by hitting a four off Tim Southee and celebrated with an excited run. His teammates and coaches cheered from the dressing room, filled with happiness and pride.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) quickly made a video comparing two special moments in Sarfaraz’s career. The video showed two big moments in Sarfaraz’s career. These moments happened nine years apart. One clip was from IPL 2015 and the other one is of the ongoing test match between India and New Zealand.

The two videos, nine years apart, showed two familiar faces, Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli. Nine years back on April 29, 2015, the 17-year-old Sarfaraz Khan played amazingly for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 45 runs in 21 balls against Rajasthan Royals. His team scored 200/7. As soon as Sarfaraz finished his unbeaten knock, captain Virat Kohli ran onto the field with a big smile. He congratulated Sarfaraz with a warm gesture.

After the victory, Sarfaraz remembered the first ever conversation with the king Kohli. He shared about his first ever interaction with Kohli and how his gesture made his day.

“I met him at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time. I had scored 45 runs in 21 balls here and he bowed at me. I had a lot of fun that day. It was a dream to share an Indian team dressing room with him it will come true in the future if I get the opportunity,” Sarfaraz shared to Jio Cinema.

“Virat Kohli’s passion and spirit are unmatched. Whenever I saw him, even in the pre- match meetings, he’d take charge and tell everyone how many runs he’d score off a particular bowler and break that down for everyone. To be gutsy enough to stand up and talk with such positivity in front of everyone and then deliver the next day is a very unique ability,” Sarfaraz added.

